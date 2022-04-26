CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) has seen 1.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.08B, closed the recent trade at $9.94 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.10% during that session. The PRPB stock price is -1.41% off its 52-week high price of $10.08 and 1.91% above the 52-week low of $9.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 252.68K shares.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) trade information

Sporting 0.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the PRPB stock price touched $9.94 or saw a rise of 0.1%. Year-to-date, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II shares have moved 0.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) have changed 0.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 0.71% over the past 6 months.

PRPB Dividends

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.41% with a share float percentage of 89.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II having a total of 132 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glazer Capital LLC with over 6.82 million shares worth more than $67.01 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Glazer Capital LLC held 8.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fir Tree Capital Management LLP, with the holding of over 4.69 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.02 million and represent 5.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund and Merger Fund, The. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.97% shares in the company for having 0.8 million shares of worth $7.86 million while later fund manager owns 0.75 million shares of worth $7.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.91% of company’s outstanding stock.