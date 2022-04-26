Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Has Fallen -8.07%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) has seen 2.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $200.04M, closed the last trade at $2.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -8.07% during that session. The CTRM stock price is -186.34% off its 52-week high price of $5.87 and 51.22% above the 52-week low of $1.00. The 3-month trading volume is 2.80 million shares.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Sporting -8.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the CTRM stock price touched $2.05 or saw a rise of 16.33%. Year-to-date, Castor Maritime Inc. shares have moved 44.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) have changed 17.82%.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -15.29% over the past 6 months.

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.26% with a share float percentage of 4.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Castor Maritime Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.7 million shares worth more than $1.7 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 0.6 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.47 million and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal ETF Tr-SonicShares Global Shipping ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 49703.0 shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 33322.0 shares of worth $81305.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.