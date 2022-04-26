Can Veru Inc. (VERU) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) has a beta value of -0.01 and has seen 42.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.18B, closed the last trade at $14.10 per share which meant it gained $2.89 on the day or 25.78% during that session. The VERU stock price is -24.11% off its 52-week high price of $17.50 and 69.22% above the 52-week low of $4.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 94.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.12 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Veru Inc. (VERU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

Sporting 25.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the VERU stock price touched $14.10 or saw a rise of 1.88%. Year-to-date, Veru Inc. shares have moved 139.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have changed 167.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $36.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -155.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -70.21% from current levels.

Veru Inc. (VERU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Veru Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 74.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -477.78%, compared to 14.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -152.20% and -250.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 49.20% over the past 5 years.

VERU Dividends

Veru Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.81% with a share float percentage of 38.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Veru Inc. having a total of 160 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 4.45 million shares worth more than $37.97 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 5.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.24 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.15 million and represent 5.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.21% shares in the company for having 1.77 million shares of worth $15.1 million while later fund manager owns 1.49 million shares of worth $12.16 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.86% of company’s outstanding stock.