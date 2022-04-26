BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Shares Lost -$0.29 After Investor Confidence Dipped

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 2.33 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.71B, closed the recent trade at $5.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -4.77% during that session. The BB stock price is -248.36% off its 52-week high price of $20.17 and -0.17% below the 52-week low of $5.80. The 3-month trading volume is 8.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BlackBerry Limited (BB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.90. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

Sporting -4.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the BB stock price touched $5.79 or saw a rise of 13.19%. Year-to-date, BlackBerry Limited shares have moved -34.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have changed -20.52%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.52% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -245.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.28% from the levels at last check today.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BlackBerry Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.00%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -450.00% and -200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $177.25 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $208 million for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.00% over the past 5 years.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.08% with a share float percentage of 40.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BlackBerry Limited having a total of 428 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd with over 46.72 million shares worth more than $454.63 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd held 8.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 41.22 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $401.08 million and represent 7.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.17% shares in the company for having 12.44 million shares of worth $134.33 million while later fund manager owns 9.98 million shares of worth $97.06 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.