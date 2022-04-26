Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.73M, closed the last trade at $0.37 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 5.91% during that session. The BTB stock price is -1343.24% off its 52-week high price of $5.34 and 24.32% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 671.26K shares.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) trade information

Sporting 5.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the BTB stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 1.28%. Year-to-date, Bit Brother Limited shares have moved -35.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) have changed -5.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -65.78% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.60% over the past 5 years.

BTB Dividends

Bit Brother Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.72% with a share float percentage of 0.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bit Brother Limited having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87108.0 and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.