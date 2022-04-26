Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) swung 1.96%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has seen 63.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.27B, closed the last trade at $0.53 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.96% during that session. The SNDL stock price is -181.13% off its 52-week high price of $1.49 and 24.53% above the 52-week low of $0.40. The 3-month trading volume is 100.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Sporting 1.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the SNDL stock price touched $0.53 or saw a rise of 5.2%. Year-to-date, Sundial Growers Inc. shares have moved -8.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have changed -28.86%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.96, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.75 while the price target rests at a high of $1.14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -115.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -41.51% from current levels.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -19.53% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $26.39 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $147.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $11.48 million and $9.43 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 129.80% for the current quarter and 1,461.80% for the next.

SNDL Dividends

Sundial Growers Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.63% with a share float percentage of 4.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sundial Growers Inc. having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 21.84 million shares worth more than $14.81 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 1.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 15.38 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.43 million and represent 0.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.92% shares in the company for having 15.33 million shares of worth $9.96 million while later fund manager owns 1.23 million shares of worth $0.83 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.