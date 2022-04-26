Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM): What Is Good About Stock?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 1.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.52B, closed the recent trade at $92.95 per share which meant it gained $1.99 on the day or 2.19% during that session. The ADM stock price is -6.38% off its 52-week high price of $98.88 and 38.77% above the 52-week low of $56.91. The 3-month trading volume is 4.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) trade information

Sporting 2.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the ADM stock price touched $92.95 or saw a rise of 6.0%. Year-to-date, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares have moved 34.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) have changed 0.59%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 37.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.85%, compared to 7.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1.40% and 5.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.50%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.8 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $24.31 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $18.89 billion and $22.93 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.10% for the current quarter and 6.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 52.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.20%.

ADM Dividends

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is expected to release its next earnings report on April 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.48 at a share yield of 1.63%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.78% with a share float percentage of 80.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Archer-Daniels-Midland Company having a total of 1,390 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 59.27 million shares worth more than $4.01 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, with the holding of over 46.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.16 billion and represent 8.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 16.01 million shares of worth $1.2 billion while later fund manager owns 15.9 million shares of worth $1.07 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.