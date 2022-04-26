An Analysis Of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) Stock

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 5.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.09M, closed the last trade at $0.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -13.60% during that session. The CALA stock price is -825.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.59 and -7.14% below the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.66 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) trade information

Sporting -13.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the CALA stock price touched $0.28 or saw a rise of 29.56%. Year-to-date, Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -58.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) have changed -47.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -971.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -614.29% from current levels.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -85.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.55%, compared to 12.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.10% and 35.70% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.40% over the past 5 years.

CALA Dividends

Calithera Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.95% with a share float percentage of 68.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Calithera Biosciences Inc. having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 10.61 million shares worth more than $23.13 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Primecap Management Company held 14.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 7.45 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.25 million and represent 9.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 9.86% shares in the company for having 7.39 million shares of worth $14.26 million while later fund manager owns 3.96 million shares of worth $7.64 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.29% of company’s outstanding stock.