Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Disappoints Wall Street With 1.96% Stock Price Gain

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $115.52M, closed the last trade at $2.08 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.96% during that session. The ADN stock price is -509.13% off its 52-week high price of $12.67 and 5.77% above the 52-week low of $1.96. The 3-month trading volume is 3.96 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) trade information

Sporting 1.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the ADN stock price touched $2.08 or saw a rise of 14.4%. Year-to-date, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. shares have moved -70.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) have changed -13.69%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.20 while the price target rests at a high of $14.70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -606.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -438.46% from current levels.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -76.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.67%, compared to 13.70% for the industry.

ADN Dividends

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 24 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.02% with a share float percentage of 65.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. with over 3.24 million shares worth more than $28.17 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. held 6.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 2.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.71 million and represent 5.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.67% shares in the company for having 2.9 million shares of worth $22.25 million while later fund manager owns 0.93 million shares of worth $8.09 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.81% of company’s outstanding stock.