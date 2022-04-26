A Detailed Analysis Of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 69.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.49M, closed the last trade at $0.36 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 9.09% during that session. The BRQS stock price is -344.44% off its 52-week high price of $1.60 and 52.78% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 91.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.11 million shares.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Sporting 9.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the BRQS stock price touched $0.36 or saw a rise of 8.86%. Year-to-date, Borqs Technologies Inc. shares have moved -3.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 71.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) have changed 46.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3233.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3233.33% from current levels.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -35.14% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 71.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $28.29 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $73.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2018.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.19% with a share float percentage of 1.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Borqs Technologies Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pathstone Family Office, Llc with over 1.0 million shares worth more than $0.37 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Pathstone Family Office, Llc held 0.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 0.22 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82491.0 and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.