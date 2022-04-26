-4.32% Fall Drives Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 2.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.60M, closed the last trade at $0.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -4.32% during that session. The SRGA stock price is -847.62% off its 52-week high price of $1.99 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) trade information

Sporting -4.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the SRGA stock price touched $0.21 or saw a rise of 18.54%. Year-to-date, Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares have moved -70.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) have changed -36.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -376.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -376.19% from current levels.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -77.85% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.14 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.46 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $26.19 million and $23.39 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -23.10% for the current quarter and -8.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 74.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

SRGA Dividends

Surgalign Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.51% with a share float percentage of 27.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Surgalign Holdings Inc. having a total of 88 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 5.79 million shares worth more than $4.15 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, State Street Corporation held 3.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.13 million and represent 3.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.51% shares in the company for having 5.45 million shares of worth $3.9 million while later fund manager owns 3.92 million shares of worth $2.81 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.