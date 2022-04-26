-3.69 Fall Turns Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.14M, closed the last trade at $0.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.69% during that session. The TTNP stock price is -318.92% off its 52-week high price of $3.10 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 148.15K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) trade information

Sporting -3.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the TTNP stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 18.68%. Year-to-date, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -27.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) have changed -27.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -845.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -845.95% from current levels.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -57.93% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -85.90%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.10% over the past 5 years.

TTNP Dividends

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.77% with a share float percentage of 16.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.21 million shares worth more than $0.39 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 90483.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 0.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.33% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.25 million while later fund manager owns 72773.0 shares of worth $0.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.