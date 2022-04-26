2.78 Gain Turns Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.28M, closed the recent trade at $1.11 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.78% during that session. The SYTA stock price is -861.26% off its 52-week high price of $10.67 and 18.92% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 million shares.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Sporting 2.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the SYTA stock price touched $1.11 or saw a rise of 7.5%. Year-to-date, Siyata Mobile Inc. shares have moved -70.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) have changed -26.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.36.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.25% over the past 6 months, compared to -4.60% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.54 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.80% over the past 5 years.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.49% with a share float percentage of 14.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Siyata Mobile Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with over 0.65 million shares worth more than $2.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. held 4.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 37361.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.