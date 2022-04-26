-1.89 Fall Turns Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ) has seen 3.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.65M, closed the last trade at $1.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.89% during that session. The MITQ stock price is -1650.64% off its 52-week high price of $27.31 and 33.97% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.59 million shares.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ) trade information

Sporting -1.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the MITQ stock price touched $1.56 or saw a rise of 16.58%. Year-to-date, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. shares have moved -25.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ) have changed 25.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 71770.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.5.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.35% over the past 6 months.

MITQ Dividends

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.56% with a share float percentage of 2.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Moving iMage Technologies Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 64553.0 shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 35978.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75553.0 and represent 0.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 35978.0 shares of worth $73035.0 while later fund manager owns 10648.0 shares of worth $21615.0 as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.