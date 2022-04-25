Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) Forecast To Gain 50.96% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $186.60M, closed the last trade at $1.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.11% during that session. The ZY stock price is -2821.35% off its 52-week high price of $52.00 and 13.48% above the 52-week low of $1.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 940.59K shares.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) trade information

Sporting -1.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the ZY stock price touched $1.78 or saw a rise of 12.32%. Year-to-date, Zymergen Inc. shares have moved -73.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) have changed -47.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -124.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -40.45% from current levels.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zymergen Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.15%, compared to 17.90% for the industry.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.03 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.73 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

ZY Dividends

Zymergen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.07% with a share float percentage of 76.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zymergen Inc. having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 26.61 million shares worth more than $178.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 25.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.66 million and represent 4.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 3.23 million shares of worth $21.62 million while later fund manager owns 1.84 million shares of worth $12.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.80% of company’s outstanding stock.