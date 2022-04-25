XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Has Risen 0.13%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has seen 7.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.14B, closed the last trade at $23.87 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.13% during that session. The XPEV stock price is -136.49% off its 52-week high price of $56.45 and 24.55% above the 52-week low of $18.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.92 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 23 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Sporting 0.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the XPEV stock price touched $23.87 or saw a rise of 12.88%. Year-to-date, XPeng Inc. shares have moved -52.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have changed -17.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.23.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that XPeng Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -53.49%, compared to -0.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.00% and -57.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 249.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.05 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.17 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $443.2 million and $455.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 137.80% for the current quarter and 156.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 7.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.88%.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.88% with a share float percentage of 38.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XPeng Inc. having a total of 532 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 20.53 million shares worth more than $1.03 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 3.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 19.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $986.26 million and represent 3.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.30% shares in the company for having 8.49 million shares of worth $466.95 million while later fund manager owns 6.5 million shares of worth $303.02 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.00% of company’s outstanding stock.