Will Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) has seen 16.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.76M, closed the last trade at $1.24 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 17.71% during that session. The QNRX stock price is -2764.52% off its 52-week high price of $35.52 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 67650.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 252.53K shares.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

Sporting 17.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the QNRX stock price touched $1.24 or saw a rise of 17.33%. Year-to-date, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares have moved -42.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) have changed -32.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 9370.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.92% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -545.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -303.23% from the levels at last check today.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -92.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.87%, compared to 12.10% for the industry.

QNRX Dividends

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.64% with a share float percentage of 10.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company.