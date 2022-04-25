Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Future Potential?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 2.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.01B, closed the last trade at $20.59 per share which meant it lost -$1.23 on the day or -5.61% during that session. The TCOM stock price is -104.18% off its 52-week high price of $42.04 and 30.6% above the 52-week low of $14.29. The 3-month trading volume is 6.76 million shares.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Sporting -5.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the TCOM stock price touched $20.59 or saw a rise of 9.85%. Year-to-date, Trip.com Group Limited shares have moved -11.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have changed -9.16%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $194.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.43% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $146.50 while the price target rests at a high of $254.77. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1137.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -611.51% from the levels at last check today.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Trip.com Group Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -39.39%, compared to 31.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.10% over the past 5 years.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between May 16 and May 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.00% with a share float percentage of 66.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trip.com Group Limited having a total of 561 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 39.19 million shares worth more than $964.97 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 6.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 37.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $928.42 million and represent 5.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 17.73 million shares of worth $436.62 million while later fund manager owns 9.44 million shares of worth $232.41 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.