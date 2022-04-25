Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Future Potential?

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) has seen 6.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.32B, closed the last trade at $4.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -4.05% during that session. The JOBY stock price is -188.33% off its 52-week high price of $14.33 and 27.36% above the 52-week low of $3.61. The 3-month trading volume is 7.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Sporting -4.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the JOBY stock price touched $4.97 or saw a rise of 12.65%. Year-to-date, Joby Aviation Inc. shares have moved -31.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) have changed -10.61%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -221.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.72% from current levels.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Joby Aviation Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.73%, compared to 37.20% for the industry.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.13% with a share float percentage of 49.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Joby Aviation Inc. having a total of 100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Intel Corporation with over 46.04 million shares worth more than $463.17 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Intel Corporation held 7.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC, with the holding of over 10.0 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $100.6 million and represent 1.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.58% shares in the company for having 3.48 million shares of worth $34.99 million while later fund manager owns 2.49 million shares of worth $21.6 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.