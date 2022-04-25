Why Should We Buy Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Stock?

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.69B, closed the last trade at $33.84 per share which meant it lost -$2.29 on the day or -6.34% during that session. The WFRD stock price is -18.68% off its 52-week high price of $40.16 and 70.01% above the 52-week low of $10.15. The 3-month trading volume is 487.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Weatherford International plc (WFRD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.67.

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) trade information

Sporting -6.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the WFRD stock price touched $33.84 or saw a rise of 14.44%. Year-to-date, Weatherford International plc shares have moved 30.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) have changed 14.73%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.91% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $46.00 while the price target rests at a high of $63.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -86.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -35.93% from the levels at last check today.

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Weatherford International plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 33.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.87%, compared to 33.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 67.00% and 68.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $961.5 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $968.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.90% over the past 5 years.

WFRD Dividends

Weatherford International plc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.40% with a share float percentage of 97.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Weatherford International plc having a total of 156 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 10.81 million shares worth more than $299.69 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 1.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Oaktree Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 6.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $169.34 million and represent 0.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.00% shares in the company for having 10.0 million shares of worth $277.2 million while later fund manager owns 4.56 million shares of worth $131.04 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.