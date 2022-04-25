Why Acquire Shares Of Yunji Inc. (YJ)?

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $218.70M, closed the last trade at $1.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.83% during that session. The YJ stock price is -107.77% off its 52-week high price of $2.14 and 51.46% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 411.19K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yunji Inc. (YJ) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

Sporting -2.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the YJ stock price touched $1.03 or saw a rise of 8.85%. Year-to-date, Yunji Inc. shares have moved 69.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) have changed -19.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.34% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $22.09 while the price target rests at a high of $22.09. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2044.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2044.66% from the levels at last check today.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 8.15% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.10%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.10% over the past 5 years.

YJ Dividends

Yunji Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.62% with a share float percentage of 3.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yunji Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 1.49 million shares worth more than $0.93 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. held 1.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Highlander Partners, L.P., with the holding of over 0.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.59 million and represent 0.79% of shares outstanding.