Why Acquire Shares Of Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ)?

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) has a beta value of 0.45 and has seen 53.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $216.29M, closed the last trade at $3.51 per share which meant it lost -$2.99 on the day or -46.00% during that session. The DOGZ stock price is -155.84% off its 52-week high price of $8.98 and 62.96% above the 52-week low of $1.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Sporting -46.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the DOGZ stock price touched $3.51 or saw a rise of 47.06%. Year-to-date, Dogness (International) Corporation shares have moved -58.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -42.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) have changed -22.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -6.40% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.20% over the past 5 years.

DOGZ Dividends

Dogness (International) Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on October 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.54% with a share float percentage of 5.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dogness (International) Corporation having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SG Americas Securities, LLC with over 0.97 million shares worth more than $8.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, SG Americas Securities, LLC held 3.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ayrton Capital LLC, with the holding of over 0.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.48 million and represent 0.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 27842.0 shares of worth $0.11 million while later fund manager owns 12880.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.