When Is Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Going To Be Good Investment?

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) has a beta value of 3.14 and has seen 0.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $358.32M, closed the last trade at $3.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -4.74% during that session. The NR stock price is -40.64% off its 52-week high price of $4.81 and 43.86% above the 52-week low of $1.92. The 3-month trading volume is 671.94K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) trade information

Sporting -4.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the NR stock price touched $3.42 or saw a rise of 18.18%. Year-to-date, Newpark Resources Inc. shares have moved 22.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) have changed -9.80%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.29% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $3.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.34% from the levels at last check today.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Newpark Resources Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 147.62%, compared to 33.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80.00% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $171.2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $169.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.50% over the past 5 years.

NR Dividends

Newpark Resources Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.88% with a share float percentage of 78.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Newpark Resources Inc. having a total of 165 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 14.11 million shares worth more than $41.49 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. held 15.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.43 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.91 million and represent 6.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 2.47 million shares of worth $7.25 million while later fund manager owns 2.12 million shares of worth $7.52 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.