When Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Will Be A Good Investment?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) has seen 4.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.27B, closed the last trade at $5.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -3.79% during that session. The YMM stock price is -348.82% off its 52-week high price of $22.80 and 18.9% above the 52-week low of $4.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.26 million shares.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Sporting -3.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the YMM stock price touched $5.08 or saw a rise of 17.93%. Year-to-date, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares have moved -39.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) have changed -34.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.17.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -70.05% over the past 6 months.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $198.51 million for the current quarter.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.59% with a share float percentage of 32.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. having a total of 131 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are All-Stars Investment Ltd. with over 48.99 million shares worth more than $410.04 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, All-Stars Investment Ltd. held 5.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SC China Holding Ltd, with the holding of over 36.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $305.57 million and represent 3.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.47% shares in the company for having 23.0 million shares of worth $192.49 million while later fund manager owns 12.23 million shares of worth $152.97 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.31% of company’s outstanding stock.