When Does Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) Become A Good Investment?

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 2.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $540.49M, closed the last trade at $4.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -4.41% during that session. The CASA stock price is -104.4% off its 52-week high price of $9.75 and 22.85% above the 52-week low of $3.68. The 3-month trading volume is 3.91 million shares.

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) trade information

Sporting -4.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the CASA stock price touched $4.77 or saw a rise of 33.57%. Year-to-date, Casa Systems Inc. shares have moved -15.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have changed -4.60%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -109.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -67.71% from current levels.

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Casa Systems Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 92.86%, compared to 6.90% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $91.84 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $84.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.80% over the past 5 years.

CASA Dividends

Casa Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.93% with a share float percentage of 90.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Casa Systems Inc. having a total of 141 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Summit Partners, L.P. with over 34.12 million shares worth more than $193.49 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Summit Partners, L.P. held 40.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P., with the holding of over 4.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.6 million and represent 5.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.55% shares in the company for having 1.31 million shares of worth $7.43 million while later fund manager owns 1.22 million shares of worth $6.09 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.45% of company’s outstanding stock.