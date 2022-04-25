What Is So Great About Globalstar Inc. (GSAT)?

Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) has a beta value of 0.18 and has seen 2.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.27B, closed the last trade at $1.20 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.02% during that session. The GSAT stock price is -131.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.78 and 25.83% above the 52-week low of $0.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.76 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) trade information

Sporting 3.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the GSAT stock price touched $1.20 or saw a rise of 9.09%. Year-to-date, Globalstar Inc. shares have moved 0.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) have changed -19.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 50.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.08% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.25 while the price target rests at a high of $3.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -170.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -170.83% from the levels at last check today.

Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Globalstar Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 5.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $28.65 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 4.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

GSAT Dividends

Globalstar Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 59.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.49% with a share float percentage of 45.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Globalstar Inc. having a total of 218 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 79.97 million shares worth more than $133.55 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mudrick Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 69.39 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $115.88 million and represent 3.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.42% shares in the company for having 25.38 million shares of worth $42.39 million while later fund manager owns 22.39 million shares of worth $37.39 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.