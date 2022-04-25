What Are The Chances Of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Being A Good Investment?

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $540.29M, closed the last trade at $1.71 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.59% during that session. The BODY stock price is -689.47% off its 52-week high price of $13.50 and 12.28% above the 52-week low of $1.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) trade information

Sporting 0.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the BODY stock price touched $1.71 or saw a rise of 11.4%. Year-to-date, The Beachbody Company Inc. shares have moved -27.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) have changed -21.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -177.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.96% from current levels.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Beachbody Company Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.23%, compared to -3.80% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $167.94 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $200.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

BODY Dividends

The Beachbody Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.03% with a share float percentage of 40.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Beachbody Company Inc. having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Raine Capital Llc with over 39.16 million shares worth more than $216.95 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Raine Capital Llc held 23.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 2.5 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.85 million and represent 1.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.74% shares in the company for having 1.24 million shares of worth $6.87 million while later fund manager owns 0.47 million shares of worth $1.23 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.