Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Nikola Corporation

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 7.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.27B, closed the last trade at $7.68 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 2.40% during that session. The NKLA stock price is -154.17% off its 52-week high price of $19.52 and 16.54% above the 52-week low of $6.41. The 3-month trading volume is 13.70 million shares.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Sporting 2.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the NKLA stock price touched $7.68 or saw a rise of 6.8%. Year-to-date, Nikola Corporation shares have moved -22.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) have changed -15.97%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -199.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.17% from current levels.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nikola Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -44.30%, compared to 6.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -88.20% and -121.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2,657.90%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.62 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.93 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -51.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.59%.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.59% with a share float percentage of 49.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nikola Corporation having a total of 339 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.43 million shares worth more than $196.67 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, with the holding of over 17.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $260.01 million and represent 4.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.40% shares in the company for having 5.67 million shares of worth $60.46 million while later fund manager owns 5.22 million shares of worth $61.59 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.