VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY): What Makes The Stock Good?

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $458.19M, closed the last trade at $6.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -5.87% during that session. The EGY stock price is -22.11% off its 52-week high price of $8.23 and 69.44% above the 52-week low of $2.06. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 million shares.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) trade information

Sporting -5.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the EGY stock price touched $6.74 or saw a rise of 18.1%. Year-to-date, VAALCO Energy Inc. shares have moved 109.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) have changed 1.81%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.01, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.05 while the price target rests at a high of $10.49. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -55.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.44% from current levels.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VAALCO Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 103.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.18%, compared to 38.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.20% over the past 5 years.

EGY Dividends

VAALCO Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.13 at a share yield of 1.93%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.79% with a share float percentage of 37.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VAALCO Energy Inc. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tieton Capital Management, LLC with over 3.61 million shares worth more than $10.61 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Tieton Capital Management, LLC held 6.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 3.18 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.36 million and represent 5.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.94% shares in the company for having 1.75 million shares of worth $5.13 million while later fund manager owns 0.76 million shares of worth $2.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.28% of company’s outstanding stock.