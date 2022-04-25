Transocean Ltd. (RIG)’s -4.53% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has a beta value of 3.07 and has seen 14.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.05B, closed the last trade at $4.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -4.53% during that session. The RIG stock price is -39.0% off its 52-week high price of $5.56 and 34.25% above the 52-week low of $2.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 24.57 million shares.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Sporting -4.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the RIG stock price touched $4.00 or saw a rise of 17.18%. Year-to-date, Transocean Ltd. shares have moved 44.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have changed -11.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 61.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.43.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Transocean Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.92%, compared to 41.50% for the industry.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $657.02 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $643.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.60% over the past 5 years.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.88% with a share float percentage of 55.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Transocean Ltd. having a total of 388 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 51.6 million shares worth more than $142.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 47.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $131.17 million and represent 7.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.97% shares in the company for having 32.62 million shares of worth $90.02 million while later fund manager owns 15.7 million shares of worth $43.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.39% of company’s outstanding stock.