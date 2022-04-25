TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) Investors To Make Money Again

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) has a beta value of 2.48 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $363.90M, closed the last trade at $4.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.49 on the day or -10.68% during that session. The TGA stock price is -24.88% off its 52-week high price of $5.12 and 65.37% above the 52-week low of $1.42. The 3-month trading volume is 829.50K shares.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) trade information

Sporting -10.68% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the TGA stock price touched $4.10 or saw a rise of 19.92%. Year-to-date, TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares have moved 52.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) have changed 23.72%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.68% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.09 while the price target rests at a high of $6.09. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -48.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -48.54% from the levels at last check today.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 73.86% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.63 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $55.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2018. Year-ago sales stood $44.84 million and $40.73 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.90% for the current quarter and 36.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 151.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -13.14%.

TGA Dividends

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 10 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 8.71%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.31% with a share float percentage of 25.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TransGlobe Energy Corporation having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 6.23 million shares worth more than $18.75 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 8.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 2.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.0 million and represent 4.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco International Small Company Fund and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.69% shares in the company for having 3.4 million shares of worth $7.45 million while later fund manager owns 0.26 million shares of worth $0.69 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.