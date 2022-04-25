Snap Inc. (SNAP): What Is Good About Stock?

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 14.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.96B, closed the last trade at $30.12 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 1.21% during that session. The SNAP stock price is -176.69% off its 52-week high price of $83.34 and 19.26% above the 52-week low of $24.32. The 3-month trading volume is 37.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Snap Inc. (SNAP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 42 have rated it as a Hold, with 29 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

Sporting 1.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the SNAP stock price touched $30.12 or saw a rise of 12.03%. Year-to-date, Snap Inc. shares have moved -36.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) have changed -17.06%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $34.00 while the price target rests at a high of $77.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -155.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.88% from the levels at last check today.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Snap Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.00%, compared to 4.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -20.00% and -17.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.10%.

34 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.26 billion for the current quarter. 34 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.46 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 51.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 55.45%.

SNAP Dividends

Snap Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 20 and July 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.95% with a share float percentage of 72.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Snap Inc. having a total of 1,062 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 122.09 million shares worth more than $5.74 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 8.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Edgewood Management Company, with the holding of over 73.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.45 billion and represent 5.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 39.51 million shares of worth $1.86 billion while later fund manager owns 34.67 million shares of worth $1.63 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.