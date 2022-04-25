Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) has seen 14.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $320.48M, closed the last trade at $8.01 per share which meant it gained $1.67 on the day or 26.34% during that session. The SKYH stock price is -441.95% off its 52-week high price of $43.41 and 34.46% above the 52-week low of $5.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 892.49K shares.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) trade information

Sporting 26.34% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the SKYH stock price touched $8.01 or saw a rise of 3.84%. Year-to-date, Sky Harbour Group Corporation shares have moved -21.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) have changed -65.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.36.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -20.93% over the past 6 months.

SKYH Dividends

Sky Harbour Group Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.05% with a share float percentage of 107.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sky Harbour Group Corporation having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Karpus Management, Inc. with over 1.88 million shares worth more than $19.16 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Karpus Management, Inc. held 13.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Highbridge Capital Management, LLC., with the holding of over 0.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.7 million and represent 7.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.58% shares in the company for having 0.22 million shares of worth $2.18 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $1.5 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.09% of company’s outstanding stock.