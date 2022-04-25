Shares Of GoldMining Inc. (AMEX: GLDG) Loss -22.04% In A Month

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $217.58M, closed the last trade at $1.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -6.28% during that session. The GLDG stock price is -48.53% off its 52-week high price of $2.02 and 27.21% above the 52-week low of $0.99. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) trade information

Sporting -6.28% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the GLDG stock price touched $1.36 or saw a rise of 19.53%. Year-to-date, GoldMining Inc. shares have moved 20.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) have changed -22.04%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.36% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.34 while the price target rests at a high of $6.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -377.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -145.59% from the levels at last check today.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GoldMining Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -300.00%, compared to 10.30% for the industry.

GLDG Dividends

GoldMining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.08% with a share float percentage of 9.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GoldMining Inc. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 8.27 million shares worth more than $9.93 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ruffer LLP, with the holding of over 2.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.0 million and represent 1.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.91% shares in the company for having 7.38 million shares of worth $11.44 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $0.19 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.