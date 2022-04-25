Shares Of Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) increased By 31.68% In A Month

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $67.59M, closed the last trade at $3.99 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 5.00% during that session. The BFRI stock price is -266.67% off its 52-week high price of $14.63 and 44.86% above the 52-week low of $2.20. The 3-month trading volume is 2.84 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) trade information

Sporting 5.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the BFRI stock price touched $3.99 or saw a rise of 7.21%. Year-to-date, Biofrontera Inc. shares have moved -46.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) have changed 31.68%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -401.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -175.69% from current levels.

Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Biofrontera Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.76 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.96 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

BFRI Dividends

Biofrontera Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 68.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.08% with a share float percentage of 0.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biofrontera Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company.