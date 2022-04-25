Shares In Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) -49.38% Down, YTD

Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) has seen 52.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $277.23M, closed the last trade at $15.06 per share which meant it gained $7.29 on the day or 93.82% during that session. The NKTX stock price is -169.85% off its 52-week high price of $40.64 and 49.87% above the 52-week low of $7.55. The 3-month trading volume is 211.37K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.72.

Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) trade information

Sporting 93.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the NKTX stock price touched $15.06 or saw a rise of 10.89%. Year-to-date, Nkarta Inc. shares have moved -49.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) have changed -31.66%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.79% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $81.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -437.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.88% from the levels at last check today.

Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nkarta Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.18%, compared to 0.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.00% and -12.10% for the next quarter.

NKTX Dividends

Nkarta Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 11 and May 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.63% with a share float percentage of 91.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nkarta Inc. having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 5.61 million shares worth more than $86.04 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 16.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 2.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.59 million and represent 8.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.32% shares in the company for having 0.44 million shares of worth $6.69 million while later fund manager owns 0.39 million shares of worth $5.95 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.17% of company’s outstanding stock.