Shares In Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) -36.54% Down, YTD

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.40M, closed the last trade at $0.58 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 11.45% during that session. The CBIO stock price is -843.1% off its 52-week high price of $5.47 and 13.79% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 533.39K shares.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) trade information

Sporting 11.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the CBIO stock price touched $0.58 or saw a rise of 10.77%. Year-to-date, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -36.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) have changed -14.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.46%, compared to 0.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.40% and 39.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -75.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $170k for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.30% over the past 5 years.

CBIO Dividends

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.95% with a share float percentage of 64.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Catalyst Biosciences Inc. having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 2.71 million shares worth more than $11.14 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 8.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Stonepine Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.64 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.83 million and represent 8.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 0.83 million shares of worth $3.4 million while later fund manager owns 0.54 million shares of worth $2.2 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.70% of company’s outstanding stock.