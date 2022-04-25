Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) investors to reap big returns again

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 6.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $280.98B, closed the last trade at $47.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -0.90% during that session. The PFE stock price is -29.4% off its 52-week high price of $61.71 and 20.4% above the 52-week low of $37.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 30.91 million shares.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

Sporting -0.90% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the PFE stock price touched $47.69 or saw a rise of 8.08%. Year-to-date, Pfizer Inc. shares have moved -18.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) have changed -7.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 66.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.5.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pfizer Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 64.93%, compared to 5.10% for the industry.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $219.22 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $242.09 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 233.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.13%.

PFE Dividends

Pfizer Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.60 at a share yield of 3.32%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.67%.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.43% with a share float percentage of 67.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pfizer Inc. having a total of 3,491 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 459.94 million shares worth more than $19.78 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 410.83 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.67 billion and represent 7.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 158.44 million shares of worth $6.81 billion while later fund manager owns 117.74 million shares of worth $5.06 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.