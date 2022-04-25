NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Expected To Rise 38.37% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 1.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.54B, closed the last trade at $4.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -6.01% during that session. The NXE stock price is -35.26% off its 52-week high price of $6.56 and 28.45% above the 52-week low of $3.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.44 million shares.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) trade information

Sporting -6.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the NXE stock price touched $4.85 or saw a rise of 18.9%. Year-to-date, NexGen Energy Ltd. shares have moved 18.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) have changed -10.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.87, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.37% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.94 while the price target rests at a high of $9.03. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -86.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -22.47% from the levels at last check today.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NexGen Energy Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.50%, compared to 20.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.70% over the past 5 years.

NXE Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 17 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.43% with a share float percentage of 31.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NexGen Energy Ltd. having a total of 178 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 15.42 million shares worth more than $72.93 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 3.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is L1 Capital Pty Ltd, with the holding of over 9.87 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.69 million and represent 2.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.04% shares in the company for having 19.29 million shares of worth $106.28 million while later fund manager owns 6.97 million shares of worth $38.4 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.46% of company’s outstanding stock.