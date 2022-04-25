National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 0.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $746.38M, closed the last trade at $6.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.91 on the day or -12.26% during that session. The NESR stock price is -145.01% off its 52-week high price of $15.95 and -12.6% below the 52-week low of $7.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 272.03K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) trade information

Sporting -12.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the NESR stock price touched $6.51 or saw a rise of 23.05%. Year-to-date, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares have moved -21.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) have changed -15.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.06.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.57% over the past 6 months, compared to 24.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $232.4 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $240.93 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

NESR Dividends

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.10% with a share float percentage of 120.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with National Energy Services Reunited Corp. having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SCF Partners, Inc. with over 7.99 million shares worth more than $100.06 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, SCF Partners, Inc. held 8.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 4.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.07 million and represent 5.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fd and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.04% shares in the company for having 0.94 million shares of worth $11.03 million while later fund manager owns 0.91 million shares of worth $10.67 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.00% of company’s outstanding stock.