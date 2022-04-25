MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) has a beta value of 0.23 and has seen 10.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.21M, closed the last trade at $2.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -10.56% during that session. The MDVL stock price is -438.38% off its 52-week high price of $14.59 and 70.85% above the 52-week low of $0.79. The 3-month trading volume is 8.76 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.36.

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) trade information

Sporting -10.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the MDVL stock price touched $2.71 or saw a rise of 23.88%. Year-to-date, MedAvail Holdings Inc shares have moved 93.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) have changed 150.93%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -195.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.2% from current levels.

MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MedAvail Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.30%, compared to 8.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 49.30% and -24.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 51.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.38 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.94 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $12.86 million and $3.92 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -50.40% for the current quarter and 102.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.90% over the past 5 years.

MDVL Dividends

MedAvail Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.53% with a share float percentage of 85.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MedAvail Holdings Inc having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Redmile Group, LLC with over 11.08 million shares worth more than $15.51 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Redmile Group, LLC held 33.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ABG-WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd, with the holding of over 3.89 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.44 million and represent 11.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.93% shares in the company for having 0.63 million shares of worth $0.89 million while later fund manager owns 0.27 million shares of worth $0.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.83% of company’s outstanding stock.