Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has seen 2.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.38B, closed the last trade at $5.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -5.37% during that session. The LU stock price is -177.69% off its 52-week high price of $14.44 and 21.35% above the 52-week low of $4.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.66 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Sporting -5.37% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the LU stock price touched $5.20 or saw a rise of 7.96%. Year-to-date, Lufax Holding Ltd shares have moved -2.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) have changed -18.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $55.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $31.61 while the price target rests at a high of $88.51. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1602.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -507.88% from the levels at last check today.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lufax Holding Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.82%, compared to 7.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.30% and -3.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.38 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.73 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.04 billion and $2.23 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.80% for the current quarter and 22.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -8.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.80%.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between January 31 and February 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.34 at a share yield of 6.19%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.55% with a share float percentage of 11.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lufax Holding Ltd having a total of 222 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 55.6 million shares worth more than $388.06 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Capital Research Global Investors held 2.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 53.37 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $372.49 million and represent 2.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.31% shares in the company for having 57.0 million shares of worth $397.85 million while later fund manager owns 32.4 million shares of worth $226.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.