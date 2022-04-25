Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.18M, closed the last trade at $0.28 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.89% during that session. The KTRA stock price is -917.86% off its 52-week high price of $2.85 and 3.57% above the 52-week low of $0.27. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Sporting 0.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the KTRA stock price touched $0.28 or saw a rise of 9.65%. Year-to-date, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -44.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) have changed -28.04%.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kintara Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 63.13%, compared to 0.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.30% and 30.40% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.00% over the past 5 years.

KTRA Dividends

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 10 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.56% with a share float percentage of 11.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kintara Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 2.04 million shares worth more than $1.75 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Armistice Capital, LLC held 4.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.13 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.97 million and represent 2.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.51% shares in the company for having 0.73 million shares of worth $0.63 million while later fund manager owns 0.38 million shares of worth $0.32 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.