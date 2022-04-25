Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.14

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.60M, closed the last trade at $0.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -18.41% during that session. The TOUR stock price is -422.58% off its 52-week high price of $3.24 and -12.9% below the 52-week low of $0.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 260.83K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) trade information

Sporting -18.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the TOUR stock price touched $0.62 or saw a rise of 25.3%. Year-to-date, Tuniu Corporation shares have moved -21.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) have changed -20.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.06 while the price target rests at a high of $7.06. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1038.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1038.71% from the levels at last check today.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -46.48% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -46.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.95 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2020.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 90.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.01%.

TOUR Dividends

Tuniu Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.51% with a share float percentage of 34.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tuniu Corporation having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 6.11 million shares worth more than $9.22 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. held 5.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 3.1 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.68 million and represent 2.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.98% shares in the company for having 1.15 million shares of worth $1.06 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $0.2 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.