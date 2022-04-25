Investor Confidence Dwindles After Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. (NASDAQ: HBAN) Shares Drop By About -0.18

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 7.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.57B, closed the last trade at $13.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -1.31% during that session. The HBAN stock price is -31.0% off its 52-week high price of $17.79 and 4.2% above the 52-week low of $13.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.69 million shares.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) trade information

Sporting -1.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the HBAN stock price touched $13.58 or saw a rise of 8.86%. Year-to-date, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares have moved -10.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have changed -8.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.78%, compared to -7.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.20% and -33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.70%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.7 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.65 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.24 billion and $1.37 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 36.80% for the current quarter and 20.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 29.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.15%.

HBAN Dividends

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.62 at a share yield of 4.51%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.82%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.45% with a share float percentage of 82.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated having a total of 1,155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 160.44 million shares worth more than $2.47 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 129.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.99 billion and represent 8.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.90% shares in the company for having 41.68 million shares of worth $644.32 million while later fund manager owns 33.33 million shares of worth $515.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.