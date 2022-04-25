HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 1.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $966.60M, closed the last trade at $3.95 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 1.54% during that session. The HUYA stock price is -385.82% off its 52-week high price of $19.19 and 18.23% above the 52-week low of $3.23. The 3-month trading volume is 2.89 million shares.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

Sporting 1.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the HUYA stock price touched $3.95 or saw a rise of 13.0%. Year-to-date, HUYA Inc. shares have moved -43.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) have changed -30.34%.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HUYA Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -162.07%, compared to 14.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -215.00% and -105.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $472.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $435.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $465.76 million and $403.08 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.50% for the current quarter and 8.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.70% over the past 5 years.

HUYA Dividends

HUYA Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.98% with a share float percentage of 72.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HUYA Inc. having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 21.82 million shares worth more than $151.45 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 25.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nuveen Asset Management, with the holding of over 7.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.51 million and represent 8.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.14% shares in the company for having 4.43 million shares of worth $36.92 million while later fund manager owns 3.93 million shares of worth $27.3 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.56% of company’s outstanding stock.