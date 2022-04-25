How Will Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) has seen 5.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.60M, closed the last trade at $1.06 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 4.95% during that session. The BAOS stock price is -453.77% off its 52-week high price of $5.87 and 61.32% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 732.06K shares.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) trade information

Sporting 4.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the BAOS stock price touched $1.06 or saw a rise of 25.87%. Year-to-date, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited shares have moved 18.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 82.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) have changed 60.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.5.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -35.37% over the past 6 months.

BAOS Dividends

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on April 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.08% with a share float percentage of 0.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 22354.0 shares worth more than $39119.0. As of Sep 29, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.08% of shares outstanding.