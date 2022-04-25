How Is The Velo3D Inc. (NYSE: VLD) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) has seen 2.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $875.62M, closed the last trade at $4.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -2.46% during that session. The VLD stock price is -201.6% off its 52-week high price of $13.18 and -1.6% below the 52-week low of $4.44. The 3-month trading volume is 839.12K shares.

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) trade information

Sporting -2.46% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the VLD stock price touched $4.37 or saw a rise of 15.31%. Year-to-date, Velo3D Inc. shares have moved -44.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) have changed -49.30%.

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Velo3D Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 71.07%, compared to 12.00% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.19 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.91 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

VLD Dividends

Velo3D Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.00% with a share float percentage of 77.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Velo3D Inc. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deer Management Co. LLC with over 37.86 million shares worth more than $295.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Deer Management Co. LLC held 20.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VK Services, LLC, with the holding of over 30.35 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $237.04 million and represent 16.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Baron Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 5.19 million shares of worth $40.55 million while later fund manager owns 3.3 million shares of worth $27.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.80% of company’s outstanding stock.