How Is Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) has a beta value of 2.06 and has seen 6.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $561.80M, closed the last trade at $1.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -4.42% during that session. The BNGO stock price is -427.17% off its 52-week high price of $9.12 and 6.36% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.76 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Sporting -4.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the BNGO stock price touched $1.73 or saw a rise of 16.02%. Year-to-date, Bionano Genomics Inc. shares have moved -42.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) have changed -27.92%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -709.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -246.82% from current levels.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bionano Genomics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -66.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -26.92%, compared to 0.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.30% over the past 5 years.

BNGO Dividends

Bionano Genomics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.