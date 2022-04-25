HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 11.67% Rise

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) has a beta value of 0.61 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.18B, closed the last trade at $37.69 per share which meant it gained $3.94 on the day or 11.67% during that session. The HPK stock price is 7.08% off its 52-week high price of $35.02 and 80.71% above the 52-week low of $7.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 318.99K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.38.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) trade information

Sporting 11.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/22/22 when the HPK stock price touched $37.69 or saw a rise of 1.36%. Year-to-date, HighPeak Energy Inc. shares have moved 157.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) have changed 68.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.25, which means that the shares’ value could drop -38.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 13.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 41.63% from current levels.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HighPeak Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 245.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 539.39%, compared to 42.10% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $85.06 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $116.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

HPK Dividends

HighPeak Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 0.27%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 94.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.87% with a share float percentage of 138.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HighPeak Energy Inc. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC with over 5.0 million shares worth more than $73.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC held 5.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Syntal Capital Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 0.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.88 million and represent 0.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $1.61 million while later fund manager owns 51002.0 shares of worth $0.69 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.